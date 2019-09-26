Walters students sweep cupcake competition

September 25, 2019 at 11:05 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 11:05 PM

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Did you know that the best young cupcake makers in the state hale from Cotton County?

Students from the Walters After school 4-H program recently won first place in all three of their grade categories during the Cupcake Wars at the Oklahoma State Fair!

You're looking at the winning cupcake artists from the Senior, Intermediate and Junior divisions.

In addition to the first place prizes, three students placed second place in the intermediate category.

