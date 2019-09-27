Cameron University dedicates teaching art gallery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University is welcoming back a teaching gallery to the campus’ art building.
The gallery is returning after an absence caused by statewide budgetary issues.
It will be used as a teaching space for painting and figure drawing, while showcasing the works of national, regional and student artists.
Officials say the gallery will give students a place to engage with art while working on their own craft.
“It’s an alive thing. Unlike some disciplines, with art you end up with a product, you’re creative, you’re thinking about making something, it’s a very human dynamic, a dialogue between you, a process and getting a product, and offering that product for others to share in," says retired Art Department chair Jack Bryan.
The gallery opened up with an exhibit of art by Jason Wilson, who uses color to create a kind of optical illusion in his works.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.