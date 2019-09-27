Comanche Co. Health Department hosts car seat check-up

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Protecting the tiniest Oklahomans, that was the goal of Thursday’s car seat check-up event.
Workers at the Comanche County Health Department spent the afternoon making sure seats were installed properly and were the right fit for the child.
They say 9 out of 10 car seats are installed incorrectly and they typically see a lot of children who've outgrown their seats.
That’s why they offer this event, to educate parents on the issue and also on the law.
“Our laws changed in 2015. Right now it says that children under the age of 2 must be rear-facing. Children 2-4 must be in a 5 point harness like this you see here. And 4-8, this is the one that shocks most individuals, must be in a booster seat unless they’re 4′9″, said Jennifer England,Children’s First Nurse.
England says most car seats are good for six years.
To find out, just check the manufacturing date. If it’s six years past the date, then you need to throw it out.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.