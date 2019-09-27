Duncan manufacturing plant contesting OSHA fine coming in wake of employee’s death

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan manufacturing plant is contesting an OSHA fine coming in the wake of an employee’s death.
It happened early in Februrary at Rightway Manufacturing in Duncan.
According to an OSHA report, the worker was polishing parts on a machine when some of their clothing got caught on a rotating piece. The worker died from a skull fracture after being pulled into the machine and struck on the head.
The company has been fined around $86,000 on two violations; one for willfully failing to guard the machine in a way that protects employees from hazards, the other violation concerns reporting deaths to OSHA within 8 hours of the incident.
Rightway is contesting the fine and both violations.
OSHA did not release the name of the employee who was killed.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.