First Alert Forecast: Hot, dry & gusty winds today

Good afternoon Texoma! Hot, dry and breezy conditions continue for the remainder of today. Highs will climb into the mid 90s and even nearing 100° in some parts of Texoma. Heat index values will be ranging from 100° to 105°. Rain chances for tonight have lowered as the front that is expected to push through is very slow moving. Overnight lows will be mild in the lower 70s. Due to the slowing of that front, we’re tracking a few scattered and isolated showers and storms Saturday morning & lingering into Saturday afternoon/ evening. Some of these storms could be severe with gusty winds, quarter sized hail and heavy downpours. Highs for Saturday nearing 88°.