First Alert Forecast: Hot, dry & gusty winds today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good afternoon Texoma! Hot, dry and breezy conditions continue for the remainder of today. Highs will climb into the mid 90s and even nearing 100° in some parts of Texoma. Heat index values will be ranging from 100° to 105°. Rain chances for tonight have lowered as the front that is expected to push through is very slow moving. Overnight lows will be mild in the lower 70s. Due to the slowing of that front, we’re tracking a few scattered and isolated showers and storms Saturday morning & lingering into Saturday afternoon/ evening. Some of these storms could be severe with gusty winds, quarter sized hail and heavy downpours. Highs for Saturday nearing 88°.
Low rain chances continue into Sunday with highs nearing 88° and partly cloudy skies.
We’ll clear out some heading into Monday and Tuesday. Monday will start partly cloudy but trend mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. For Tuesday, more sunshine under mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. We’re tracking another cold front to move through Texoma starting Wednesday. The cold air coming in from the north would bring our highs in the upper 70s.
Have a great Friday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
