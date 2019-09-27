First Alert Weather

It will be a hot and humid day with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain and storm chances have slowed up, and look to arrive later during the overnight hours. A few scattered to isolated showers and storms are possible through Saturday morning and afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. The primary threats will be hail to the size of quarters, and wind gusts up to 60mph. Highs on Saturday will be around 88 degrees. Sunday will be our next chance for a few isolated showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.