First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla.
It will be a hot and humid day with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain and storm chances have slowed up, and look to arrive later during the overnight hours. A few scattered to isolated showers and storms are possible through Saturday morning and afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. The primary threats will be hail to the size of quarters, and wind gusts up to 60mph. Highs on Saturday will be around 88 degrees. Sunday will be our next chance for a few isolated showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday next week look to remain dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Winds will still hold out of the south at 15-25mph.
We are tracking a few showers and storms for next Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will approach Texoma from the north and bring in high temperatures in the lower 80s to potentially the upper 70s. It will definitely be our first dose of fall here in the Southern Plains.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
