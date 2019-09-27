Gary Jones appointed interim city manager of Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus has a new interim city manager.
Officials say former Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones has taken on the role.
Jones is a former gubernatorial candidate and Comanche County commissioner from Cache.
He's taking over the office after former Altus City Manager Janice Cain recently resigned.
No word yet if the City Council and Jones are considering a permanent position.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
