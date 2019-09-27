Man charged in connection to deadly Altus shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Altus.
We told you earlier this week that Shaquille Traylor had been arrested for the death of Justin Mitchell.
Thursday he was charged with first-degree murder for the crime.
According to investigators, several witnesses reported seeing Traylor and Mitchell arguing outside the Applecreek Apartments on Park Lane in Altus on Sunday night before the shooting.
One says she saw them argue, closed her door and then heard a loud pop.
Investigators say Traylor denied ever being at the apartment complex.
He’s set to appear in court a week from today.
