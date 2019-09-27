MedWatch: Kids marathon will be bubble run at Spirit of Survival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Spirit of Survival is getting close, and this year the kids marathon has some exciting changes.
The spirit of survival is for all ages. For the younger ones, the kids marathon is something they can look forward to.
Hallie Pooschke is a 5th grader at Pioneer Park Elementary. She’s ran the kids marathon in the past and is looking forward to doing it again this year.
“I think that I’m doing something and making a difference, and it feels good,” said Pooschke.
Reid Reavis is a 4th grader at Pioneer Park. He says he likes running and hopes he gets to participate this year. Reavis says it’s more than just running a marathon.
“When you do it, you just feel a good feeling,” said Reavis. "Like when you do something and it helps somebody that really needs it, it makes you feel like a hero. "
Angelina Baker has gone to over a dozen elementary schools along with Hugo the new buffalo mascot, to tell kids about the spirit of survival
“To let them know that when they give their $10, they get this cool shirt, they get a medal, they get a free snow cone, but they also are helping people who are fighting cancer in the town that they live in,” said Baker.
When Baker asked the students at Pioneer Park if they had ever heard of the word cancer, sadly, a lot of kids raised their hands. Pooschke and Reavis both understood what their $10 would be going towards.
“It costs a lot of money for cancer treatment, and there’s all types of cancers,” said Reavis. “And they all cost a lot of money, and this raises money so you can get that to save who has the cancer.”
“It’s a really bad disease,” said Pooschke. “We had a friend that battled through cancer. And a lot of people die from it. So if they can get the medicine that’s really good.”
This year, the kids marathon will be a bubble run. There will be free snow cones, and chances to win some passes to Urban Air.
“We have one foam cannon and two foam machines that are going to produce this massive amount of bubbles and foam and the start/finish line,” said Baker. “We are really excited. We hope the changes bring more people in and more people getting together for this great cause.”
Reavis says he is excited for the bubble run, and hopes his classmates are too.
“I hope a lot of people come and run to help,” said Reavis.
The 14th Annual Spirit of Survival will take place on October 5th and 6th, with Bike Events on Saturday and the Run or Walk Events on Sunday. The kids marathon will be $10 for kids and $15 for anybody ages 13 and up. For more information or to register please go to spiritofsurvival.com.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.