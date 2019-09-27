Oklahoma District of the Goldwing Road Riders Association holds district rally in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Motorcycle enthusiasts from across the state are in Lawton through the weekend for a special gathering at the Apache Casino Hotel.
The Oklahoma District of the Goldwing Road Riders Association is holding its 2019 district rally in Lawton.
It’s running until Saturday afternoon, and Thursday night the riders held their opening ceremony.
Association members got to meet and greet at the casino, and raised funds for the organization through a silent auction.
This is the second time the three-day event has been held in Lawton, the changing venue letting riders get together all over the state.
“Every year we try to get together and be at a different location. We try to go to different ones every year, so we get to learn a little bit about the areas that we ride, because it is about riding," says John Irons, who is Oklahoma District Director along with his wife Shawn Irons.
The event continues tomorrow with a special riding safety class.
Other events planned include a visit to Fort Sill and a “mural hunt” where riders will see all the murals in Lawton.
