Oklahoma sheriffs meet with President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (TNN) - Thursday night more than a dozen Oklahoma sheriff’s, including a few locally, are in the nation’s capital, where they met with President Trump.
We’ve confirmed Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney and Jefferson County Sheriff Jeremie Wilson were at the White House Thursday.
The meeting with the president was meant to highlight issues law enforcement officers are facing, including immigration and border control.
The sheriffs later presented the President with an award.
The White House Facebook thanked the sheriffs and said President Trump is behind them all the way.
