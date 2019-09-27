3,500 pounds of produce given away to Lawton families

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local organizations teamed up Thursday to give out fresh produce to families in Lawton.
Salt of the Earth Ministries and Jaime’s Cupboard gave out 3,500 pounds of produce including carrots, onions, peaches and potatoes.
They got the food from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Latonya McLaughlin, the Salt of the Earth church administrator says she was thankful to give people more options for food in the area.
“The fact that they’re getting healthy choices, that’s what means the most to us because they’re getting healthier options,” says McLaughlin.
She says they did a similar event last month, and this time, they managed to give out three times as much food.
