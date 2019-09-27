Veterans added to Fort Sill’s Wall of Heroes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two veterans will be added to Fort Sill’s Wall of Heroes after an induction ceremony at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Margaret Bateman, 82, is one of the latest veterans to be honored for paving the way for current soldiers and generations to come.
“It’s a blessing to be able to see these young ones carry on our traditions," said Bateman.
Born in Wyoming, Bateman joined the U.S. Air Force and served as a medic. In 1961, she left the Air Force, expecting her first child, but joined the Wyoming National Guard working with a Field Artillery Unit.
“I just really don’t know what to say except thank you all for letting me be here," she said.
Dr. Hall Duncan, 92, was drafted into the U.S. Army during WWII. He served as a private first class in the 101st Infantry Regiment of General George Patton’s Third Army. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in November 1944, and suffered a gunshot wound that resulted in a medical discharge.
He then pursed his passion of writing, becoming an award winning author and cartoonist.
“It’s like a dream," he said.
Duncan shared what he felt was most important for young soldiers to always remember.
“I think it’d be to be of service to others, with love."
You can see Dr. Duncan and Ms. Bateman’s pictures by visiting Survivor Outreach Services in Building 4700 on Fort Sill.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.