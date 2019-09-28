Cache High School updates library

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Updates at the library at Cache High School are finished, offering up more for the students to read.
The newly-renovated library has Chrome books for students as well as a Promethean interactive smart board.
Amy Mullen, the district librarian, says they will also soon add around 12,000 books, something she hopes will bring in more students.
“I believe this is gonna open doors for more students in our high school to want to come to the library, which has been in decline the past few years," said Mullen.
She says they will also have more STEAM activities in the library soon, so kids can enjoy new books, new activities and new technology.
