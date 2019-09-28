Day one of Lawton’s 40th annual International Festival wraps up

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The first day of Lawton’s 40th annual International Festival is the books.
Officials expect about 30,000 people will attend the three day event.
The festival celebrates different cultures in our community.
It kicked off with the parade of nations where people represented different countries. Following that, they had a naturalization ceremony for some new US Citizens.
This year you’ll find more than 60 booths at the festival.
“There’s a lot of booths in here that comes from different countries and the main this about this is that this the food that they’re selling, they don’t sell in any of the stores or the restaurants. This is a unique place to get them," said vendor Florea Rosu.
The International Festival is going on all weekend at Elmer Thomas Park.
It starts back up Saturday morning at 11 and goes until 10. And on Sunday from noon until five. Admission is free.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.