First Alert Forecast: Marginal risk for storms later today (9/28 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening Texoma! We’re seeing some showers and storms pop up on radar. As expected, any storms tonight could be severe with winds gusting 60-80mph and quarter sized hail. This morning we were thinking between 3PM to 9PM on the timing of these storms, but they’re trending more between 6PM to 10PM. Temperatures tonight will fall from the lower 90s to the mid 80s by 6PM, lower 80s by 7PM, upper 70s by 9PM and overnight lows will be nearing 72°.
Rain chances are still low heading into Sunday but linger for a good majority of the day. Highs will be near 87° under partly cloudy skies. Lows nearing 71°.
Gusty winds all week out of the south at 15-25mph.
Heading into Monday skies will start partly cloudy but as the day goes on, we’ll see more mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. We’re trending dry for Tuesday as well with highs in the upper 80s. We’re tracking out next shot at rain which is looking to be associated with a drastic cold front sometime on Wednesday that would drop our highs in the upper 70s.
Have a great and safe Saturday night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
