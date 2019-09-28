First Alert Forecast: Storms & Showers expected later tonight (9/28 AM)

Good morning Texoma! We’re seeing a line of thunderstorms off in the Texas panhandle as of 5:30 this morning. Thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall is likely for our most western counties (Cottle, King & Childress) as they could see some rain this morning. A low chance of rain is still likely in Texoma for this morning but the line of thunderstorms is expected to weaken as it moves east. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. For a good majority of the day, it’s expected to stay dry with some clearing between 10AM and 3PM. So if you’re headed out to Lawton’s 40th annual International Festival today the weather is looking to cooperate for parts of the day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies persist with highs today nearing 88°. With the lack of rain we see this morning, it leads to some redevelopment later this afternoon/ early evening. The timing of these storms are looking between 3PM and 9PM. Some storms could be severe as the the northwest portions of Texoma are under a marginal risk today. Winds gusting from 60-80mph, golf ball sized hail and heavy downpours will be possible with some of the strongest storms. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s.