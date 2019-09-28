Former Cotton Co. sheriff appears in court

September 27, 2019 at 9:07 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 9:07 PM

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The former sheriff of Cotton County pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor Friday.

Kent Simpson represented himself in court this afternoon.

He’s charged with exceeding authority while executing a search warrant in March of last year.

Oklahoma’s multi-county grand jury indicted Simpson for serving a search warrant outside of the hours of 6 in the morning to 10 in the evening.

If found guilty, he could serve up to one year behind bars and a fine of up to $500.

The judge granted him an own recognizance bond.

Michael Cooper died while authorities were serving the warrant and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

No charges have been filed in connection to Cooper’s death.

