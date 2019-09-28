Former Cotton Co. sheriff appears in court

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The former sheriff of Cotton County pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor Friday.
Kent Simpson represented himself in court this afternoon.
He’s charged with exceeding authority while executing a search warrant in March of last year.
Oklahoma’s multi-county grand jury indicted Simpson for serving a search warrant outside of the hours of 6 in the morning to 10 in the evening.
If found guilty, he could serve up to one year behind bars and a fine of up to $500.
The judge granted him an own recognizance bond.
Michael Cooper died while authorities were serving the warrant and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.
No charges have been filed in connection to Cooper’s death.
