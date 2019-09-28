Kenneth Young’s family still searching for answers after his death 7 years ago

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Family members of a man who was shot and killed in Lawton almost seven years ago believe justice can still be served.
That’s despite no one ever being arrested in connection to Kenneth Young’s murder.
Kenneth Young was shot and killed outside the Dew Drop Inn in Lawton on September 29th, 2012.
He was 24.
Originally, police were looking for two men who might have been involved, but since then, his family said the investigation has turned cold.
Almost seven years since they heard the news of their loved one’s passing, Kenneth Young’s Uncle said it’s getting harder to believe answers will ever come.
“It’s put a lot of stress on and emotion on the family, since we never found out who did this,” said Oscar Jones, Young’s uncle.
Young’s mother said when the anniversary of his death rolls around, it’s nice for the family to come together and reminisce, but she said those memories quickly turn to frustration.
“It’s nothing I’ll ever forget, I will take it to my grave with me. I wish I could get some answers, But it doesn’t look like I will,” said his mother Carla Young.
One person his mom said has taken Young’s death the hardest is his sister.
“Him and his sister were like super glue. It really hurts her. They thought they were twins, but they weren’t. They were real tight, real close,” said Young.
When Young died, he left behind eleven kids, and his mother said watching them grow up without their dad is hard to see, but it’s nice to see some of him in all of them.
“It does, it relieves me a little bit. His girls look just like him, and his son too. He has two boys, and rest are girls,” said Young.
Because Young’s killer was never arrested, his family said it’s frustrating knowing that the person is still free, especially if that person lives in the area.
“What I want to say the person if he’s still out there, turn yourself in. Give us some closure,” said Jones.
“If he was in this neighborhood, I wish someone knew who it was, they would tell me who it is, or tell LPD who it was,” said Young.
Young’s mother said she used to hear rumors about her son’s killer, but those have slowed down as years pass.
She said even if Young’s case is never solved, she wants local police to make cold cases like his a priority.
“It’s not only me, it’s everyone else. I know there’s a lot of moms looking for the person who killed their kids," said Young.
The family said getting Young’s name out there anyway they can will hopefully lead to some answers, because his mom said there hasn’t been an update in years.
They ask if anyone knows anything about that night in 2012, they should contact Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or through the Crime Stoppers App.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.