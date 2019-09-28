Lawton brothers paint new murals

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local artists were hard at work all day putting a new mural in Lawton.
Artists Terry and Darry Shaw Shaw started work on this piece around 7:30 this morning at Honest Harry’s pawn shop on 11th street.
It was a special request from the shop’s owner.
“She wanted something with a cowgirl on it, something kind of, she grew up being a cowgirl, she had some pictures, so this is what we came up with and she liked it, so she liked to put something out there, trying to make Lawton pretty," said Terry Shaw.
In addition, they worked on another mural in town, a Henry Fonda tribute piece on Gus’s Circle Inn.
He also says he has another mural in the works, the largest one he’s worked on yet. He says that’s to come in the coming month.
