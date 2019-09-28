Students experience history with Fort Sill’s Frontier Army Days

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds of area students experienced history at Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle as a part of the post’s Frontier Army Days.
Historical reenactors informed and entertained the young minds at eight stations talking about artillery, infantry and cavalry in the 1870s. They also learned about what life was like in the barracks, guardhouse confinement, working as a laundress, and a surgeon.
Frank Siltman, Museum Region West director, explained the purpose of hosting the event.
“Kids can read stuff in a book, can have someone talk to them about it, they can watch it on a film, but i think when they really see it happen, it leaves a big impression on them,” said Siltman. “It’s something they’re gonna remember for the rest of their lives, they see the horse, they see the cannon. fire, the interesting thing is they see the laundry and get involved in the laundry and enjoy getting to do it by hand.”
This marks the tenth year Fort Sill has hosted the Frontier Army Days.
This year it comes during the post's 150th anniversary.
Officials say around one-thousand kids from 13 different schools took part.
