Apache High School softball player overcomes adversity to represent Team USA in Spain

APACHE, Okla. (TNN) - An Apache High School softball player’s dream is coming true... She is traveling to Spain next summer to represent team U.S.A.
Kenzie Caldwell has overcome many hardships, including an illness that forced her to give up her passion... Softball.
“Fourth of July in 2017, my life changed forever," said Kenzie. "I went from being a perfectly healthy child to having seizures.”
A traumatic experience Kenzie faced at 10 years old resurfaced, causing the seizures. She was hospitalized and ultimately diagnosed with Dissociative Seizures.
“I never thought I’d be able to play softball again,” said Kenzie.
But over time, through determination and help from loved ones, she is healthy again.
“April 8th was a year since I’ve had a seizure and it’s been crazy, but my family and friends have helped me through it all,” said Kenzie. “They’ve had faith in me.”
“This has been a whirlwind," said Angela Caldwell, Kenzie’s mother. "It’s hard to wrap your head around sometimes, but we’re very proud.”
Now, Kenzie's dream is coming true.
“Whenever I was 10, my travel softball coach asked me what my number one goal was in life and I said to play for the United States of America, and it’s happening,” said Kenzie.
In July of 2020 Kenzie will play for America’s Team Softball, representing the United States in Barcelona, Spain. The experience will bring different countries together to learn about other cultures, and hopefully bring softball back to the Olympics.
“I’m so proud of her," said Angela. "She’s come a long way and she’s got this opportunity to go to Spain and wear U.S.A. across her chest and it’s a lifelong dream of hers and I’m super proud of her. She’s fought through a lot.”
“Never give up on hope. Always chase your dreams. Just have faith in yourself," said Kenzie. "When you think you can’t, everyone around you is there to support you and build you up.”
If you would like to help Kenzie’s dream come true, you can make a donation to the account “Spain 2020” at Liberty National Bank. You can also donate to her Go Fund Me page at the link below.
