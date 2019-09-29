City of Lawton announces Deputy Director of Public Utilities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City officials named Carl Gray as the new Deputy Director of Public Utilities, effective Oct. 21, 2019.
According to a press release, Gray has more than a decade of experience in Lawton’s Public Utilities field and most recently worked for the Oklahoma Rural Water Association. Previously, he was also a superintendent at the Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton.
When city departments were recently restructured, the Water and Wastewater Department were put together underneath Public Utilites. This change resulted in the creation of the deputy director position.
For more information on the roles and responsibilities of public servants within the Public Utilities Department, visit lawtonok.gov/departments/public-utilities.
