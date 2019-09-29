Duncan woman killed in rollover collision

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan woman was killed in a rollover accident Saturday evening and officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
According to a press release from OHP, it happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. Saturday, on State Highway 7 and Cherokee Rd., roughly three miles east of Duncan.
Authorities say, Carrie Bruce, 37, was driving a Ford Explorer west on State Highway 7 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times. Bruce was partially ejected from the SUV and pinned underneath. She died at the scene.
The investigating trooper noted in the report that Bruce was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash.
Several agencies responded to assist including the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, the Duncan Police Department, and the Duncan Fire Department. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
