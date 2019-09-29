First Alert Forecast: Cold front after cold front after cold front (9/29 PM)

Wednesday is when we start to see a series of cold fronts push through Texoma... aka the A.C. can FINALLY get a break!! Behind a cold it is just a colder mass of air and we’re tracking THREE of them for the next two weeks to come. Cold front #1 is Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s but later Wednesday night into Thursday it is expected to pass through Texoma. As a result, highs on Thursday & Friday are in the mid 70s. Rain chances also increase during this time.