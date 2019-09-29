First Alert Forecast: Cold front after cold front after cold front (9/29 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Sunday Texoma! Temperatures for the remainder of the day will fall from the lower 90s to the mid 80s by 6PM, lower 80s between 8PM and 10PM and then falling to an overnight low of 71°. We’ll see clouds all night with a low chance of rain through 10PM tonight. We’re finally clearing heading into Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. Winds breezy, out of the south at 15-25mph. Copy and paste Mondays forecast for Tuesday.
Wednesday is when we start to see a series of cold fronts push through Texoma... aka the A.C. can FINALLY get a break!! Behind a cold it is just a colder mass of air and we’re tracking THREE of them for the next two weeks to come. Cold front #1 is Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s but later Wednesday night into Thursday it is expected to pass through Texoma. As a result, highs on Thursday & Friday are in the mid 70s. Rain chances also increase during this time.
We warm back up heading into Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Late Sunday night is when cold front #2 is expected to pass through Texoma. This will drop our highs into the 60s for the following Monday. Once again, rain chances increase. After #2 passes by,our highs in Texoma will remain in the 70s for a good majority of the week. Cold front #3 is looking to arrive the following weekend, sometime between Friday & Saturday, dropping our highs to the 60s.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Facebook: Meteorologist Lexie Walker 7News
Twitter: @lexiewalkerwx
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.