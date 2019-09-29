First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies today with low rain chances (9/29 AM)

Good morning Texoma! As you begin to wake up, temperatures will be in the lower 70s. They’ll climb to to mid 80s by 9AM, the upper 70s by 10AM, lower 80s by lunchtime and a high today of 88°. Skies will stay partly cloudy with winds gusting out of the south at 15-25mph. While there is still no severe threat today for any showers and storms, there is still a low chance for a passing rain shower. The timing of this seems to be best between 7AM and 9PM with higher chances after lunch time.