First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies today with low rain chances (9/29 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! As you begin to wake up, temperatures will be in the lower 70s. They’ll climb to to mid 80s by 9AM, the upper 70s by 10AM, lower 80s by lunchtime and a high today of 88°. Skies will stay partly cloudy with winds gusting out of the south at 15-25mph. While there is still no severe threat today for any showers and storms, there is still a low chance for a passing rain shower. The timing of this seems to be best between 7AM and 9PM with higher chances after lunch time.
After today, we’re in a brief drying trend over the next couple of days. Monday will start with partly cloudy skies but will trend mostly sunny as the day goes on. Highs nearing 88°. Similar to Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s and nearing 90° with dry but warm conditions with mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday if when we’ll have our first big cold front push through Texoma. As the day goes on, we’ll see mostly sunny but then partly cloudy skies late. Highs nearing 89°. As the front passes sometime on Wednesday we’ll see quiet the change in temperatures! Highs for Thursday and Friday are nearing the mid and upper 70s! Due to the cold front, we’re also tracking Wednesday through Friday to be our next shot at rain.
Highs jump back into the 80s for next weekend until another cold front (number 2) will push through sometime early next week. It’s looking like we will see more seasonable temperatures in Texoma for the remainder of that week.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
