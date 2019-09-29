Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce talks October events

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It is that time to discuss some events the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has planned for the month of October. Every month two events are held back to back to bring the community together and showcase business and activities Lawton has to offer.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau and City of Lawton will host the Ware On C Block Party Thursday, October 3rd from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Lawton’s Ware District, located on 4th & C Avenue. For this edition of the Ware On C Block Party, we will introduce a Ware “Beerfest” theme with exclusive wine & beer vendors, karaoke competition, line dancing, kid friendly bounce house and the all new Selfie Booth for your favorite pet. Each event is free and open to the general public.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau will host Chamber on the Move on Saturday, October 5th at 1-3 p.m. in the Lawton Marketplace Shopping center parking lot on 82nd St. For the first fall edition of Chamber on the Move, the free community event will highlight a new time with live entertainment, food trucks, and vendor booth. From apple bobbing to pumpkin carving and, car shows featuring Classic Lawton Chevy and Billingsley of Lawton, there are plenty of activities available for everyone at Chamber on the Move. This event is free and open to the public.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting The State of Fort Sill Annual Luncheon on Thursday, October 10th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn. The annual State of Fort Sill Luncheon allows members of the community to hear from the Commanding General of Fort Sill as he addresses new updates for the base. This year’s focus will highlight enhancing recruitment, health/physical fitness awareness and the partnership between Lawton-Fort Sill. This event is sponsored by Corvias, Fort Sill Federal Credit Union, Hilliary Communications, Goodyear, Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation and the GEO Group.
