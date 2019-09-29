Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce talks October events

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau will host Chamber on the Move on Saturday, October 5th at 1-3 p.m. in the Lawton Marketplace Shopping center parking lot on 82nd St. For the first fall edition of Chamber on the Move, the free community event will highlight a new time with live entertainment, food trucks, and vendor booth. From apple bobbing to pumpkin carving and, car shows featuring Classic Lawton Chevy and Billingsley of Lawton, there are plenty of activities available for everyone at Chamber on the Move. This event is free and open to the public.