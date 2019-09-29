OHP investigates fatal accident in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday just northwest of Elgin, in Comanche County.
According to a press release from OHP, Frank Gutierrez Jr., 62, of Cyril was driving a Ford F-150 south on Kleeman Road when the truck left the roadway, struck the guardrail and then rolled down the embankment.
Gutierrez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Fletcher Fire Department and Cyril EMS all assisted OHP at the scene.
