Two women hospitalized after head-on collision in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A head-on collision in Caddo County Friday evening left two women hospitalized in Oklahoma City.
It happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. Friday on 281, near the Gold River Casino, just north of Anadarko.
According to a press release from OHP, a woman driving a Ford Taurus went over the center line and crashed into a Chevy Traverse.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Integris in an ambulance while the woman driving the Chevy was air lifted to OU Medical Center. They were both admitted in fair condition.
The highway was blocked off for an hour while crews cleared the wreckage.
Officials are looking into what caused the accident.
