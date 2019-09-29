Volunteers pitch in to enhance refuge for National Public Lands Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Volunteers strapped on their boots and hit the trails at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Saturday to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
The day is about more than just enjoying the great outdoors. It is actually the largest single-day volunteer effort in the country.
Volunteers at the refuge celebrated by picking up trash. Participants worked in teams this year for a little friendly competition. Prizes were awarded in different categories like most trash collected and largest team participation.
“It’s amazing how much people love the Wichita Mountains," said Lynn Cartmell, the Visitors Services Manager at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. "It blows us away over and over again. But to see them here and in mass, that’s really awesome.”
Cartmell says the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has a robust volunteer program and they are always looking for more. For more information about volunteer opportunities, feel free to stop by the visitors’ center or give them a call at (580)-429-2197.
