FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: 2 cold fronts will bring Fall-like weather to Texoma over the next 7 days.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’ll finally transition to Fall-like weather over the next week.
Lots of clouds this evening through tomorrow morning. A light sprinkle is possible. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s by 9pm and lows will drop to the low to mid 70s. Mostly to partly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of evening storms in far western to northwestern Texoma. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Clouds will continue to increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front and scattered storms will be possible by late Wednesday evening and night. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Much cooler on Thursday with showers & storms likely but severe weather is not expected. Expect northeast winds and highs in the 70s! Skies will turn partly cloudy Friday into the weekend and temperatures will gradually warm back into the 80s. There is a slight chance of showers & storms each day.
A stronger cold front is expected by late Sunday into Monday, bringing gusty north winds and much cooler temperatures. We will also see dry air move in, which will lead to cooler nights next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
