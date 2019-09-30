FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: 2 cold fronts will bring Fall-like weather to Texoma over the next 7 days.

Clouds will continue to increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front and scattered storms will be possible by late Wednesday evening and night. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Much cooler on Thursday with showers & storms likely but severe weather is not expected. Expect northeast winds and highs in the 70s! Skies will turn partly cloudy Friday into the weekend and temperatures will gradually warm back into the 80s. There is a slight chance of showers & storms each day.