LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We have quiet weather all throughout Texoma this morning with a lot of places seeing temperatures in the mid 70s. This afternoon a few clouds will stick around and help keep temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tomorrow's weather will be identical to today with a lot of places seeing high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Rain and storm chances return Wednesday night for counties in far northwestern Texoma. Those rain and storm chances will move southeast along a cold front Thursday bringing better chances for widespread rain. That cold front will drop high temperatures into the mid 70s Thursday afternoon.
The cooler temperatures will stay with us through Friday afternoon as well. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a nice day to turn off the AC and let in some fresh Fall air.
Saturday and Sunday look to stay on the dryer side with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
