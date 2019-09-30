New acting city manager details plans for City of Altus

"First, it’s going in there and analyzing your situation, if you have a problem, determining what that problem is, looking what the possible solutions are, determine what solutions are available to you, making a decision and moving on. Probably the biggest mistake that any government entity, whether it’s a city, county or state, is you sit there talking about trying to deal with the problem and you don’t implement a solution. I think I have a good history of identifying problems, coming up with solutions and getting them implemented,” Jones said.