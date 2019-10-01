Altus puppy recovering after being bitten by rattlesnake

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus woman says her puppy is recovering after being bitten by a rattle snake over the weekend.
In the video you can see pictures of Addie, a 9 week old Bassett hound after that attack.
Kaleigh Clendennen, Addie’s owner, says her family took her to Tom Steed Lake on Saturday.
When they got close to a picnic table, they heard a rattle and then immediately heard Addie yelp. They say a rattlesnake bit her several times, forcing them to rush her to a vet.
“She was dying. Howling, bleeding at the mouth, having trouble breathing. Joe, the vet, was kind enough to meet us there, he left his family dinner to meet us there. He had the anti-venom and treated her, kept her all weekend actually," said Clendennen.
Addie is doing just fine today. But Clendennen urges other families to be extra careful when spending time at areas like the lake.
