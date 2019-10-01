Collective Goods hosting book fair to benefit Duncan Regional Hospital

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - People got the chance to find books and other items while also giving back to Duncan Regional Hospital.
The business Collective Goods has set up a book fair in the hospital’s conference room one.
The store opened Monday and will be open Tuesday.
They’re selling items for as much as 70 percent off the market price, with some of the proceeds going back to the hospital.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that we’re giving back to the community, and when they buy something they know it’s going back to the hospital," said Randy Jones of Collective Goods.
The store will be open from 7 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon Tuesday.
After the store leaves Duncan, Jones says they will go to a hospital in Guthrie for a fundraising effort there.
They accept cash, check and credit cards.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.