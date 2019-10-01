Comanche Police hold retirement ceremony for K-9 Officer Wako

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - Monday night the Comanche Police Department formally said goodbye to own of their own, with a special ceremony to send off K-9 Officer Wako.
We told you last week about Wako, who spent the past three years working tirelessly for the department. But he was recently diagnosed with Lupus, causing him to step down from his position and go into retirement.
Wako was honored Monday during a ceremony and presented with a plaque for his years of service to the Comanche community.
His former handler, and now current owner, says Wako still has the energy of a police dog, but he’s still enjoying his new retirement.
“We run out, we play ball, he definitely enjoys that. The weekends, he gets to come inside for a bit and play with the malamute, the great dane, he really likes to play with them, because he actually has someone to chase and chase him back a little bit. He doesn’t always like being the boss,” said former K-9 officer Brad Jenkins.
Jenkins says since they were able catch Wako’s lupus early, he thinks they’ll be able to treat him and ensure he has a long, happy retirement.
