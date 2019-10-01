FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: cooler weather and rain chances expected over the next several days.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A pair of cold fronts will impact Texoma over the next 6-7 days.
Partly cloudy this evening into tonight and any showers will stay well to our west. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s by 9PM and low 70s by tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers & storms will be possible tomorrow evening into tomorrow night as a cold front approaches from the north.
Thursday will be cooler, especially in southwest Oklahoma. There is some question will far south the front will push, resulting in a big spread of temperatures and warmer conditions south of the Red River. Scattered showers are likely, especially northwest. Highs in the 70s north to 80s well south. Southeast winds will return on Friday as highs jump back into the 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible.
Saturday looks warm with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and southwest winds 10-20 mph. Slight chance of showers and storms. Sunday also looks warm just ahead of a stronger cold front. Highs in the mid 80s. The front will push through from Sunday evening into Sunday night and winds will become gusty out of the north. There is at least a slight chance of rain with the front. Expect much cooler temperatures next week and refreshing, dry air.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.