FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: cooler weather and rain chances expected over the next several days.

Saturday looks warm with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and southwest winds 10-20 mph. Slight chance of showers and storms. Sunday also looks warm just ahead of a stronger cold front. Highs in the mid 80s. The front will push through from Sunday evening into Sunday night and winds will become gusty out of the north. There is at least a slight chance of rain with the front. Expect much cooler temperatures next week and refreshing, dry air.