It will be another hot and humid day all throughout Texoma. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance of a few isolated storms in far western and northwestern Texoma later this evening. Most of us will stay dry throughout the whole day. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid afternoon with a few isolated rain and storm chances during the evening and overnight hours.
Thursday morning a cold front will begin to dive southeast bringing rain and storm chances for northwestern, western, and portions of central Texoma. This cold front mixed with rain will drop high temperatures into the mid 70s. Humidity will also move out keeping pleasant conditions all throughout Texoma. Friday morning a few isolated showers and storms could still be hanging around, but will be quick to move out by mid day. High temperatures will rebound quickly back into the lower 80s.
Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. There are a few chances for showers and storms this weekend, mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning, and then Sunday evening into Monday morning. Our next cold front arrives Sunday into Monday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
