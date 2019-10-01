Goodwill hosts Lawton golf tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Goodwill of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas hosted its 5th annual charity golf tournament Monday in Lawton.
All money raised goes to benefiting Goodwill programs including the adult day service, workforce development center, career development center, income tax preparation during tax season and a scholarship program.
Missy Beets, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Goodwill, says funding those programs is crucial.
“You know with different state and federal cuts over the past couple of years in that funding, we put on this golf tournament to offset some of those losses. So, it benefits a lot of great people right here in our community," says Beets.
She says more people got involved this year than in years before, with 88 players taking part.
She says she hopes to raise around $50,000 from the tournament.
