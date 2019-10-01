GRAPHIC: Elk poaching on Fort Sill under investigation

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are investigating the poaching of bull elk on Fort Sill.
According to Chris Deurmyer, Supervisory Natural Resources Administrator, the elk was found on the Quanah Range near West Cache Creek on Sunday.
A Fort Sill sportsman found the elk and reported it to authorities. He provided them with information and photographs. The photos have also been posted to Facebook.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Fort Sill Game Warden Hotline at 580-442-6050.
