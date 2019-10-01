Hobart motel owner pleads guilty to soliciting arson

HOBART, Okla. (TNN) - A Hobart motel owner has pleaded guilty to soliciting arson.
Back in July, a federal grand jury indicted Kirankuman Gandhi for trying to destroy a building at 1004 West 11th Street where he was the owner of the Hiway Inn.
According to the indictment, the property was being rented and affecting interstate commerce.
During a hearing Gandhi, admitted that between June 14th 2018, and June 12th 2019, he paid an undercover federal agent to burn down that property.
Gandhi now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $125,000 fine.
He also faces up to three years of supervised release after any prison sentence.
This case is a result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office.
