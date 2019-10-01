LATS tickets now being sold at library

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Buying a bus pass in Lawton just got a little easier.
Starting Tuesday, the Lawton Area Transit System has partnered with the Lawton Public Library to sell bus passes.
Riders are now able to purchase passes downtown on 4th Street and C Avenue by the transfer center.
“We found that it would be very convenient for the riders down here being the transfer center is right here by the library for customers to be able to just get off the bus, run into the library, purchase a pass and get right back out to the buses,” said Sean Spell, Director of Operations for LATS.
“And since we have longer hours and since we’re open on Saturday, we felt like this would be a great opportunity to reach out to the community,” said Kathy Hines, Circulation Manager for the Lawton Public Library.
All pass sales at the library will be cash only.
