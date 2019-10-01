Lawton community members, Mayor Stan Booker discuss CIP proposal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mayor Stan Booker and City Manager Michael Cleghorn spent Monday evening with community members to go over the CIP plans one more time before council is expected to take action on Tuesday.
Mayor Stan Booker presented his ideal plan for the CIP that he will take to the rest of City Council Tuesday, totaling about 97 million dollars.
Mayor Booker said a bulk of the money will go towards a Parks and Rec Master Plan, including the indoor sports complex, as well as road and sidewalk construction and technology upgrades.
Outside of that, another smaller portion will focus on dilapidated properties, a juvenile rehabilitation program, and work done on the City Hall Annex.
During the meeting, a number of community members shared their feelings towards this proposal, and not all of them were positive.
A big of point of discussion from audience members centered around what it will take to get Lawton growing again.
“Lawton is the most under funded city in Oklahoma when it comes to Economic Development, and we are seeing the reflection of that lack of commitment," said Barry Albrecht, a Lawton resident who works i economic development.
Former City Councilwoman Rosemary Bellino-Hall said “when companies take that site visit, the first thing they are going to ask is, can I recruit people to work here, and the answer is no. Take care of the city, and improve what it looks like. Get rid of the houses falling down, take care of the trash.”
Mayor Booker said he expected some audience feedback to be negative, but he said for the most part, even if people don’t agree on all facets of the plan, most people seemed to be in support of the CIP itself.
“People are seeing that we have to start thinking long-term if we are going to address some of the issues that we have,” said Mayor Booker.
And with council possibly making a decision on this Tuesday Night, Mayor Booker said he believes he and the council are on the same page when it comes to what needs to be completed through the CIP.
“I think the Council is going to embrace the CIP, understanding the necessity that we have to do something to take this city forward. I think they will largely go with what’s on the list, only making minor corrections," said Mayor Booker.
Until Council does take action, the projected total of 97 million could change.
Booker says even if council does take action tomorrow, that doesn’t mean the CIP will actually be finalized, as they can continue to make changes until the beginning of November, which is the deadline to get the CIP on the January ballot.
