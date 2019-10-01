Lawton man charged for home invasion and police chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is charged for a May home invasion and a police chase last week.
In early May, investigators say 33-year-old Mitchell Pierce the third forced his way into a home on northeast Tortoise drive and threatened the couple inside at gunpoint.
They say at one point he held his gun to the woman’s head, prompting her boyfriend to grab a golf club and start hitting him. He reportedly ran off after that, leaving before police got there.
Last Thursday, officers say they spotted Pierce outside a convenience store. They say he drove off and eventually ditched his car and ran.
Officers found him on northwest Smith Avenue and arrested him.
Pierce is charged with first degree burglary and threatening to perform an act of violence, as well as eluding police for the chase last week.
He’s being held on a $50,000 bond for the burglary, and $30,000 for the chase.
