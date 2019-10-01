LFD respond to house fire on SW 14th Street

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Fire Department responded to Southwest 14th Street on a report of a structure fire Monday night. The call came out just before 10:00 p.m.
The fire happened at a home on the 1700 block of SW 14th.
LFD says the fire started in a back bedroom. The occupants were home at the time and noticed the fire. They were able to quickly get out of the house and call for help.
No one was injured in the fire. Only parts of the house were burnt, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.
Firefighters are still investigating, but believe the fire to be accidental.
