UPDATE: two taken to hospital after Lawton crash

September 30, 2019 at 8:11 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 9:11 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash near Goodyear in Lawton Monday.

That happened just before 3:30 Monday afternoon on Lee boulevard between a black SUV and a white car.

Police say the car tried to make a UTurn on Lee, causing the the SUV to slam into it. The crash caused the SUV to rollover.

The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was given a citation.

