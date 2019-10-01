UPDATE: two taken to hospital after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash near Goodyear in Lawton Monday.
That happened just before 3:30 Monday afternoon on Lee boulevard between a black SUV and a white car.
Police say the car tried to make a UTurn on Lee, causing the the SUV to slam into it. The crash caused the SUV to rollover.
The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was given a citation.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.