FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: cooler tomorrow thanks to a cold front but the weekend front is looking stronger.

Friday, southeasterly winds will return and highs will bounce back into the 80s for most of Texoma. There is a slight chance of showers & storms. The weekend front looks to arrive faster, leading to a cooler Sunday. For Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds may arrive as soon as Saturday late afternoon into the evening, which will cause temperatures to drop. Sunday looks much cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s. There is a slight chance of showers & storms, mainly late in the day.