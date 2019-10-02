FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: cooler tomorrow thanks to a cold front but the weekend front is looking stronger.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Much cooler & drier air will arrive in two waves, one arriving tomorrow and another this weekend.
A few clouds this evening then becoming mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning. Winds will be southerly tonight then start to shift to the north tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s by 9PM and upper 60s by morning. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with spotty showers and northeast winds. There will be a big range in temperatures with 70s to near 80 in southwest Oklahoma and mid to upper 80s south of the Red River.
Friday, southeasterly winds will return and highs will bounce back into the 80s for most of Texoma. There is a slight chance of showers & storms. The weekend front looks to arrive faster, leading to a cooler Sunday. For Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds may arrive as soon as Saturday late afternoon into the evening, which will cause temperatures to drop. Sunday looks much cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s. There is a slight chance of showers & storms, mainly late in the day.
Next week will start out dry with lots of sunshine and much cooler temperatures. It will finally feel like Fall starting on Sunday!
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
