It will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the lower 90s. We are tracking the possibility of a few isolated showers and storms in far northwestern Texoma later tonight. During the overnight hours a cold front will slowly push south, before stalling out during the mid morning for a few hours. As dry air builds in behind the front we will then see it continue to move south by late morning to early afternoon. This will bring better chances for showers and storms for us here in central Texoma. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s.