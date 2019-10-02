LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma.
It will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the lower 90s. We are tracking the possibility of a few isolated showers and storms in far northwestern Texoma later tonight. During the overnight hours a cold front will slowly push south, before stalling out during the mid morning for a few hours. As dry air builds in behind the front we will then see it continue to move south by late morning to early afternoon. This will bring better chances for showers and storms for us here in central Texoma. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s.
Friday morning a few isolated showers and storms are possible throughout Texoma. High temperatures will rebound back into the low 80s Friday afternoon. Temperatures in the 80s will stick with us through the weekend, as well as low end rain chances. Don’t cancel those weekend plans as showers and storms should stay on the isolated side. Another cold front moves in Sunday which should drop high temperature back into the 70s through the first half of next week. Low temperatures next Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
