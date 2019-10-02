Jury selected, opening arguments begin in Lawton murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A jury has been seated and attorneys for both sides presented opening arguments Tuesday in a Lawton murder trial.
Brandon Harris is accused of killing Heather Harris in February of last year at a home near 72nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.
Jury selection wrapped up and Tuesday, attorneys for both sides presented their opening arguments before the state began calling witnesses to the stand.
Police say the Harris’ were high on meth when they got into a fight. Investigators say Brandon bound Heather’s hands and legs then choked her until she became unconscious, causing her death.
He was originally charged with manslaughter, but it was later upgraded to second degree murder.
