Lawton City Council passes CIP proposal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday night was the culmination of more than a month’s worth of discussion, as the Lawton City Council approved the CIP proposal by a vote of 6-1.
The only major change made during Tuesday’s discussion was the budget, as they added $18 million, with an extra $10 million for preventative road maintenance, and $8 million towards city beautification.
Despite the meeting lasting nearly two hours, council members agreed on the issues Mayor Stan Booker included in the CIP extension’s final draft.
“I’m not surprised, we all didn’t just come in here cold tonight and say we are going to figure this out. We’ve all been working on this for months, so we all had a good idea about what was being proposed," said Ward Six City Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
“We are a community worth investing in, we are a community that believes in itself and move forward. I think council tonight with their vote showed exactly that," said Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
The proposal passed 6-1, with Ward Two City Councilman Keith Jackson being the only one in opposition for one main reason.
“I’m for the overall CIP plan, just not for the indoor sports facility. I think it costs too much, and we don’t have a place for it. I wish the council would’ve been more involved in picking the projects and issues placed on the ballot, but we went all out and just included all of it,” said Ward Two City Councilman Keith Jackson.
The proposed projects will address many aesthetic issues across the city... like blight and rundown parks.
Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the addition of 10-million-dollars to improve the city’s roads goes along with what citizens have been requesting for months.
“Councilors desire to fund the maintenance things that have been ignored, like cracked sealing and road maintenance, and road projects will mean a great deal to the community,” said Cleghorn
“Cleaning up Lawton, making it look better, less tired. Striping roads, improving roads, taking care of our roads. Things we’ve neglected for a long time,” said Fortenbaugh.
Mayor Booker said although the proposed CIP passed on city council, there may be some changes before the November deadline to put it on the ballot for Lawton voters.
However, Fortenbaugh said Tuesday’s draft outlines what’s needed in the city.
“We’ve had council meetings like once a week to talk about these things. I think we are about there, and when it gets on the ballot, the people can decide," said Fortenbaugh.
The proposed CIP now heads to city staff to be properly written and filed with the Comanche County Election Board.
Councilman Jackson said it’s nice to have this completed, but now the real work begins as the council now has to convince Lawton voters to say yes on this proposal come January.
